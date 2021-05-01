Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.56 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

