Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Clarus worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 86,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

