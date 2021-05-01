Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,015 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

