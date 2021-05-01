Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 122,856 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of LexinFintech worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Several research firms have commented on LX. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

NASDAQ LX opened at $9.09 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

