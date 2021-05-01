Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,825 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Alteryx worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -302.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.