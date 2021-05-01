Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,658 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of Tidewater worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tidewater by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

