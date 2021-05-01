Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,539,621 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 457.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

