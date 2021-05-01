Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,667 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Gladstone Commercial worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $765.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

