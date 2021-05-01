Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.69% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.82 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40.

