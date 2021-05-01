Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Q2 worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

