Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.64% of Alico worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

