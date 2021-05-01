Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.05% of Riverview Bancorp worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVSB. Raymond James increased their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.89 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

