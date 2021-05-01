Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.93% of Weyco Group worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyco Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

