Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,501 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.15% of CONSOL Energy worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

