Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 178,868 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.