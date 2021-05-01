Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 195,142 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.26% of Exterran worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exterran by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Exterran by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

