Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 209,213 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.83% of Maiden worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

