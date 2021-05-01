Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 224,330 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.64% of Entravision Communications worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

