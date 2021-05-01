Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,145 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.81% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,869 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

