Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,874 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.61% of Provident Financial worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

