Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 97,212 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

