Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Immersion worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,912.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

