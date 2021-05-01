Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

