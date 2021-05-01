Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

