district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. district0x has a total market capitalization of $204.10 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, district0x has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.