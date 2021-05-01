DistX Price Up 494% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 494% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $236,422.76 and $37.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

