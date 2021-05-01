Divi Reaches Market Cap of $156.75 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Divi has a market capitalization of $156.75 million and approximately $672,915.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Divi has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,275,928,354 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

