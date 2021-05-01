DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0694

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.48 million and $1.08 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

