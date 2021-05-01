DMM: Governance Trading Up 4.2% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

