DMScript Trading Up 27.1% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, DMScript has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $8.89 million and $1.17 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

