Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in April

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 1,932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.4 days.
DNBHF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.
About Dnb Asa
