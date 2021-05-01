DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.62.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
