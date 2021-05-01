DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.