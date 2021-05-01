DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

