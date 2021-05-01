DOGEFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $476,361.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00007302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

