Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,765.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $217.74 or 0.00379188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $174,765.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

DOKI is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars.

