Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $97,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.