Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,071 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

