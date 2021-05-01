DopeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $537,355.64 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $537,355.64 and $850.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00471351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

