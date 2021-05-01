Dora Factory Market Cap Tops $41.92 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and $11.60 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $27.63 or 0.00048059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.