Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $286.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.31 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.18 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.