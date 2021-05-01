Dovu Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.47 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $2.75 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dovu has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

