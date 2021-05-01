DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $218,778.20

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $218,778.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

