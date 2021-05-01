Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 4% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $288.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.