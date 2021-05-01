Dragonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $119.42 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $119.42 million and approximately $973,869.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

