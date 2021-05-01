DragonVein (DVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,512.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.34 or 0.01734142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.