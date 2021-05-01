Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.76

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.76 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 414.80 ($5.42). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 408.60 ($5.34), with a volume of 962,522 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.80 ($4.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

