Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.79

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.79 and traded as high as C$23.32. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 38,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.97.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

