Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $66.15 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $66.15 million and $8.88 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

