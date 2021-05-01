DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.05

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.05 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 427.70 ($5.59). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 420.80 ($5.50), with a volume of 2,626,742 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

