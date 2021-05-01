DuckDaoDime Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $50.52 or 0.00087599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and $849,820.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

